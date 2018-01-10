East St. Louis man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

An East St. Louis man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to charges filed Wednesday.
Melvin L. Price, 23, was charged Wednesday with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated predatory criminal sexual assault.
He allegedly assaulted the girl between May and November 2017, according to charges. If convicted, he could be sentenced to anywhere from six to 60 years in prison for each sex-assault charge.
As of Wednesday evening, Price had not been taken into police custody. He has a pending obstructing identification charge from May 2017, but he otherwise has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County.
