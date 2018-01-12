Here are some local places where kids with autism can have fun and be themselves

More Videos 1:03 Belleville woman agrees to tear down her home Pause 2:09 Memorial Hospital's investment in Belleville continues 2:15 This sensory-friendly concert for kids with autism is coming to O'Fallon 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 0:44 Computers, other items seized from Madison County government offices 2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 2:32 Meet governor hopeful Daniel Biss 2:01 Take a look at progress along the Troy-O’Fallon bike trail 2:54 Meet governor hopeful Chris Kennedy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This sensory-friendly concert for kids with autism is coming to O'Fallon The Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a sensory-friendly concert for children with autism spectrum disorder at 3 p.m. Jan. 21. The Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a sensory-friendly concert for children with autism spectrum disorder at 3 p.m. Jan. 21. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

The Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a sensory-friendly concert for children with autism spectrum disorder at 3 p.m. Jan. 21. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com