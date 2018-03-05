Semi strikes, kills man walking on highway in Southern Illinois

A man is was walking in a three-lane highway when he was struck and killed by a semi-trailer Sunday night on the highway in Jefferson County near Mount Vernon.
Authorities did not release the man's name, pending notification of his family.
Illinois State Police officials said the man was walking in the center lane of the three-lane Interstate 57 at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by the semi, which was traveling northbound just north of Mount Vernon.
The speed limit in that area is 65 mph, ISP spokesman Josh Haile said.
The 2018 Volvo truck hauling a trailer was unable to slow before striking the man, Haile said. The driver, 41-year-old Christopher A. Stafford, of Shepherdsille, KY, was not ticketed.
