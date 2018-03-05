SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:09 Community demands change on Illinois 3 after crash kills mom of 6 Pause 2:19 Bar owner speaks against fee increase 0:53 Multiple rainbows form across region 0:55 Buy Girl Scout cookies with fake money, you may find yourself under arrest 6:44 O'Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings spirit challenge 0:21 Crews battle house fire in East St. Louis 0:48 Former congressman discusses the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base 0:52 126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony 1:46 Car and semi involved in crash on Illinois 4 near Interstate 64 0:44 Crews work to repair pavement collapse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nearly 4,000 metro-east residents are demanding change on Illinois 3 due to what many are calling "deadly" conditions on the highway following a crash that killed a 41-year-old mother of six Feb 26. Many are part of the Facebook group "Citizens Demanding Change Illinois Route 3, Columbia Illinois," which has grown from 300 to 3,700 members since last week's crash. The creator of the group, Tara Masidonski, started it after a near-fatal crash in July 2015 in the same intersection as the crash that killed Webb. On Monday night, Columbia's police chief spoke at the bi-monthly City Council meeting to address the need for change to avoid fatal crashes. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

