Freeburg resident Gene Vonderheide explains how he'll be affected by the closing of Tom's Market. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Metro-East News

What’s next for Freeburg after Tom’s Market closes?

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

March 05, 2018 05:10 PM

Freeburg

What do Freeburg residents want now that the only supermarket in town is closing?

That's the question village leaders and town residents will try answer during a special public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Freeburg Grade School, 408 S. Belleville St.

A closing date for Tom's Market, at 369 Marketplace Drive, has not yet been announced. The grocery chain closed its Nashville store Saturday.

Owner Don Norrenberns has said that he doesn't want to close his supermarkets in Nashville and Freeburg, but he says the "crushing" costs of union pension funds left him with no other choice.

"This was something we had hoped to avoid," Norrenberns wrote in an email Feb. 14. "Letting go of these stores has been very emotional. We love the people we serve, and the talented team that works with us."

Two days after Freeburg employees found out their store was closing, Tom's Market publicly announced plans to leave Freeburg and Nashville.

Since then, local churches in Freeburg have volunteered to deliver groceries to senior residents and others without transportation. Freeburg residents in need of a ride to area grocery stores can call St. Joseph Catholic Church at 618-539-3209, or St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 618-539-3262.

Residents with ideas about the next steps for the village can email Tony Funderburg, the Freeburg village administrator, at tfunderburg@freeburg.com.

