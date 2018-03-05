More Videos

Community demands change on Illinois 3 after crash kills mom of 6

Bar owner speaks against fee increase

Buy Girl Scout cookies with fake money, you may find yourself under arrest

O'Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings spirit challenge

Crews battle house fire in East St. Louis

Former congressman discusses the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony

Car and semi involved in crash on Illinois 4 near Interstate 64

Crews work to repair pavement collapse

Belleville mayor defends proposed fee increases

Multiple rainbows form across region

As the clouds parted for a few minutes Monday evening rainbows could be seen scattered across the region.
dholtmann@bnd.com
Nearly 4,000 metro-east residents are demanding change on Illinois 3 due to what many are calling "deadly" conditions on the highway following a crash that killed a 41-year-old mother of six Feb 26. Many are part of the Facebook group "Citizens Demanding Change Illinois Route 3, Columbia Illinois," which has grown from 300 to 3,700 members since last week's crash. The creator of the group, Tara Masidonski, started it after a near-fatal crash in July 2015 in the same intersection as the crash that killed Webb. On Monday night, Columbia's police chief spoke at the bi-monthly City Council meeting to address the need for change to avoid fatal crashes.

In a change of command ceremony Sunday, Scott Air Force Base bid farewell to the commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing in lieu of a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of Joint Staff. Col. Jeffrey Jacobson, who has been the vice commander of the wing since 2016, took over as the new commander of the 126th.

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.