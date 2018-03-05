Bar owner speaks against fee increase

Nearly 4,000 metro-east residents are demanding change on Illinois 3 due to what many are calling "deadly" conditions on the highway following a crash that killed a 41-year-old mother of six Feb 26. Many are part of the Facebook group "Citizens Demanding Change Illinois Route 3, Columbia Illinois," which has grown from 300 to 3,700 members since last week's crash. The creator of the group, Tara Masidonski, started it after a near-fatal crash in July 2015 in the same intersection as the crash that killed Webb. On Monday night, Columbia's police chief spoke at the bi-monthly City Council meeting to address the need for change to avoid fatal crashes.