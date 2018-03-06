National Forest plans Snake Road closure for spring migration

Once again, the Shawnee National Forest will be closing a road to mechanical vehicles.
But on foot or by slither, Snake Road in the National Forest should be busy with snakes and amphibians migrating from limestone bluffs to a nearby swamp, and will be closed from March 15 through May 15. The road closes every year to reduce the mortality rate of endangered species that live in the area, said Rick Essner, an associate professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
"A lot of people have this misconception that it’s going to be like Indiana Jones with snakes crawling all over the ground, and it’s not like that," Essner said.
There are snakes, including the endangered Mississippi green water snake, but people walking on the road are unlikely to step on any. Essner said the area is open, and the snakes will cross the road, but will also be moving nearby. Look for that movement, but look for other wildlife, too, he said. Snakes are also likely to be "basking, or hanging out in a shrub."
The U.S. Forest Service closes the road to accommodate migration of reptiles, amphibians and, most famously, the snakes of the area during the fall and spring migrations. Shawnee National Forest says about 65 percent of amphibians and about 60 percent of reptiles in Illinois are found in that area. Some of them are on threatened or endangered lists.
Snakes are more active after the day has warmed a bit, Essner said.
"In the morning they're sluggish because it's cooler ... probably later (in the day) is better than earlier to see more snakes."
There are venomous snakes in the area: the timber rattlesnake, the cottonmouth and the copperhead.
None of those are a water moccasin he said.
"That's not an herpetological term," Essner said. "It's applied as basically all water snakes. The appropriate term is cottonmouth, and there are no cottonmouths in the metro-east area, they're more to the south," including those at Shawnee.
Water snakes "tend to be a little more bitey when you pick them up," which he does not recommend doing.
"For the general public, I would just observe them," Essner said.
