New Belleville Dollar General is first phase of possible $1.18 million development

Dollar General has opened a new store at the intersection of Illinois 161 and Sullivan Drive in Belleville.
The store will carry name and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty products.
Dollar General has more than 13,600 stores in 44 states.
Before construction began late last year, the Belleville City Council granted the shopping center developer, Doug Martin of the Marco Investment Group LLC in Belleville, a property tax rebate worth an estimated $19,406 a year for four years for a total of $77,624 for the first building on the site.
If other buildings are constructed on the site, Martin could be eligible for additional property tax rebates if those are built within the next four years, according to a development agreement approved by aldermen.
In exchange for the rebate, Marco Investment must invest at least $1.18 million on the project, create three to five jobs in the first year of operation, commit to producing $1 million in annual sales revenue subject to sales tax and remain in operation at the site for at least 10 years, according to the development agreement.
Martin wants to develop two or three other retail lots on the site but tenants for those lots have not yet been announced.
Reporter Mike Koziatek contributed to this report.
