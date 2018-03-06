MetroLink officer assaulted by rider; sheriff says it's first time this has happened

A MetroLink security officer was assaulted by a rider Monday morning after telling him he couldn't ride the train with his used, one-way ticket, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
The officer at the Shiloh-Scott Metro Station told the rider he needed to get off the train and purchase the right ticket, according to a news release. The rider got upset and refused to exit the train, and when the officer turned around to get her bag, he ran up behind her and struck her in the eye with a closed fist.
The train operator helped the officer hold the suspect, later identified as Sohaib Anglo, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Shiloh Police Department arrived and took Anglo into custody, according to the release.
"This is a very rare event, to have a security officer assaulted on one of the trains or any Metro property," St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said in a released statement. "In fact, I do not remember this happening at all before in Illinois. We take the security of all riders and employees seriously and will arrest and seek charges against anyone who disrupts Metro service or endangers anyone using the system."
Never miss a local story.
Anglo was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery of a transit security officer, and his bail was set at $50,000. The officer had minor injuries and was treated on scene for bruising and abrasions.
Comments