Police investigating threatening note left in high school bathroom stall

Police are investigating a threatening note left at Hillsboro High School.
David Powell, superintendent of Hillsboro Community School District No. 3, posted a message on the district's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon that a note had been found at the high school.
The note, left in a bathroom stall, said "(First name) has a gun for Friday 3/9/18."
Never miss a local story.
Read More
Hillsboro High School, located in Montgomery County, has almost 500 students.
Hillsboro police are investigating and can be reached at 618-532-6129.
Comments