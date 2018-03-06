Police investigating threatening note left in high school bathroom stall

Police are investigating a threatening note left at Hillsboro High School.

David Powell, superintendent of Hillsboro Community School District No. 3, posted a message on the district's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon that a note had been found at the high school.

The note, left in a bathroom stall, said "(First name) has a gun for Friday 3/9/18."

Hillsboro High School, located in Montgomery County, has almost 500 students.

Hillsboro police are investigating and can be reached at 618-532-6129.