You've got a new place to get your prescriptions filled in the metro-east

Why did a Facebook post about a new pharmacy in the metro-east go viral?
That's a tough question to answer, but a simple selfie of a smiling Shiloh pharmacist was shared nearly 3,000 times and counting.
The internet fell in love with LV Health and Welllness before it opened in February at 1219 Thouvenot Lane.
A month later, owners Vincent Williams, and his wife, Lekeisha, are still scratching their heads about the unexpected outpouring of support, but they're sure hard work and faith will keep the business going.
"We're a Christian couple," Vincent said. "Whenever you walk in, you're always going to be greeted with smile. You're always going to hear inspirational music, positive music, things like that."
The pharmacy offers free deliveries within a seven-mile radius of the pharmacy. Delivering prescriptions for free goes along with their mission to help the community, Vincent said.
The couple grew up in East St. Louis before going onto pharmacy school. Vincent completed his doctorate degree at Chicago State University. Lekeisha completed her doctorate at Creighton School of Pharmacy in Nebraska.
They leaned on their faith and family before opening a pharmacy in the metro-east — a year later it happened.
"We want to know about you; we want to know about your family," Lekeisha said as sunlight poured into pharmacy on a recent Tuesday morning.
The pharmacy's motto is "Love health and change communities." Lekeisha hopes the change includes encouraging people to live healthier lifestyles. The pharmacy offers vegan vitamins and probiotics along with homeopathic products with natural ingredients.
They also have special products and vitamins for kids.
Their 6-year-old twins, Bryce and Caleb, are eager to find ways to help with the business named after their mom and dad. The L stands for Lekeisha and the V stands for Vincent.
As tribute to East St. Louis Senor High School, they used their school colors, orange and blue, in the local design.
The pharmacy received a second round of praise from East St. Louis residents who found out the pharmacy would sell locally-made products as well.
Tandra Taylor, who is also a graduate of East St. Louis Senior High School, keeps her handmade soap in stock at the pharmacy. Her company, Tendresse and Sage, uses organic ingredients and avoids synthetic colorants and fragrances.
"I wanted us to make sure we were not just a part of the community, but we're also helping people within the community grow," Lekeisha said. "So if you have product that is in line with our vision as far health and wellness, we want to talk to you."
Want to know more about the pharmacy? For more information call, 618-589-9889.
