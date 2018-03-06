A 10-year-old girl was killed in this August 2017 crash in Belleville.
A 10-year-old girl was killed in this August 2017 crash in Belleville. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Florissant woman was drunk in crash that killed 10-year-old girl, charges allege

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 06, 2018 08:53 PM

A Florissant woman was drunk when she collided with another car in a Belleville crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and seriously injured an 11-year-old girl, charges allege.

Spenser Bolden, 27, was driving on North Belt West in Belleville on Aug. 26, 2017, when she allegedly collided with a Denali SUV carrying five people, including the two young girls. The five people in the SUV were transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance with severe head, neck and facial injuries, and Bolden was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the girl who died was not immediately available.

Bolden was trapped in her car after the crash, and it took firefighters about five minutes to free her.

Bolden was charged Monday with aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated DUI causing death. If convicted, she faces three to 14 years in prison. She had not yet been taken into custody as of Tuesday night. She has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County or in Missouri.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95



