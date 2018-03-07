Transport driver fired after prisoner escapes at Casino Queen

The 49-year-old transport driver who was sleeping when a prisoner in his custody walked away has been fired.
The driver, Lamont Henderson, "was in St. Louis to drop off someone in northwest Missouri and coming back through St. Louis to meet up with another team," according to his boss Gordon Brooks, president of Guard Force Inc. in Austin, Texas.
However, Henderson ended up at the Casino Queen Hotel. When he fell asleep, one of the two prisoners in his custody, Brian Jordan, walked away from the room with more than $5,000 that belonged to Henderson.
Brooks said Henderson, who worked for the company for less than a year, no longer works there. Brooks said Henderson was terminated Tuesday.
Jordan, who is wanted on a parole violation out of Texas for methamphetamine, was not in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said Jordan escaped at 1:30 a.m. Monday, but Henderson did not report the escape to East St. Louis police until 6:30 a.m.
Simon said he did not know how Henderson got the money that the prisoner stole from him. He said Casino Queen surveillance cameras captured Jordan walking west toward St. Louis on the Eads Bridge.
Simon said East St. Louis alerted police in the surrounding communities and made them aware of the escape.
Brooks said it is not protocol for a driver to stop at a casino while transporting a prisoner.
When asked about the money Henderson was carrying, Brooks said, "that's still undetermined. We don't know whether he won it or if he brought it with him to gamble. He could have won it," Brooks said.
Anyone who sees Jordan is asked to call East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
