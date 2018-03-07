More Videos

Kiwan Guyton, also known as Mr. BBQ, reflects on the “crazy” world of barbecue restaurant and catering that he manages while employed full-time as a St. Clair County, Illinois, Sheriff’s deputy. Mr. BBQ plans to open a second location in New Athens, Illinois, in the spring. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Kiwan Guyton, also known as Mr. BBQ, reflects on the “crazy” world of barbecue restaurant and catering that he manages while employed full-time as a St. Clair County, Illinois, Sheriff’s deputy. Mr. BBQ plans to open a second location in New Athens, Illinois, in the spring. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Smithton barbecue restaurant will close just shy of 2-year anniversary

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 07, 2018 08:32 PM

A barbecue restaurant in Smithton will serve its final meals Sunday, the owner announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Kiwan Guyton, owner of Mr. BBQ's Rib Shack, said he is forced to close the Smithton restaurant. The Mr. BBQ location in Waterloo and the catering business will remain open.

"Please understand this was not my choice," Guyton wrote on Facebook, saying the lease had been sold without his knowledge. The location would have been open two years in April.

The Waterloo location at Mystic Oak opens at 11 a.m. Sundays and Mondays; catering can be ordered at 618-406-9231.

