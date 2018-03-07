Smithton barbecue restaurant will close just shy of 2-year anniversary

A barbecue restaurant in Smithton will serve its final meals Sunday, the owner announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Kiwan Guyton, owner of Mr. BBQ's Rib Shack, said he is forced to close the Smithton restaurant. The Mr. BBQ location in Waterloo and the catering business will remain open.

"Please understand this was not my choice," Guyton wrote on Facebook, saying the lease had been sold without his knowledge. The location would have been open two years in April.

The Waterloo location at Mystic Oak opens at 11 a.m. Sundays and Mondays; catering can be ordered at 618-406-9231.