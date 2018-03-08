Murphysboro man pleads guilty of producing child porn, sex assault charges

A Murphysboro man pleaded guilty March 1 to sexually assaulting a child and producing child pornography.
Paul Blaney, 67, was arrested in December after a 14-month investigation, according to The Southern Illinoisan. The charges involved a child or children under the age of 13.
Jackson County court records show he pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and child pornography on March 1. Prosecutors dismissed four of the six counts he was originally facing.
Blaney has been in custody since his arrest, according to jail officials. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26.
