Paul Blaney remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail.
Paul Blaney remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail. Provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Paul Blaney remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail. Provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Metro-East News

Murphysboro man pleads guilty of producing child porn, sex assault charges

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 08, 2018 10:49 AM

A Murphysboro man pleaded guilty March 1 to sexually assaulting a child and producing child pornography.

Paul Blaney, 67, was arrested in December after a 14-month investigation, according to The Southern Illinoisan. The charges involved a child or children under the age of 13.

Jackson County court records show he pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and child pornography on March 1. Prosecutors dismissed four of the six counts he was originally facing.

Blaney has been in custody since his arrest, according to jail officials. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Homeowner upset with demolition of her home

View More Video