Metro-East News

Here's how you can get a free pizza at LeBron James' pizza restaurant

By Heidi Wiechert

March 08, 2018 12:43 PM

Kirkwood, Missouri

In celebration of opening a restaurant in the St. Louis area, Blaze Pizza, LeBron James' pizza restaurant, will be giving away free pizzas to customers. The special opening event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 1050 S. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Customers need to follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat and then show their phones at checkout to receive the deal.

Jim Mizes, CEO and president of Blaze Pizza, is from St. Louis.

In a press release, Mizes said, "We strive for each restaurant to be service-focused, extending a level of hospitality that many in and around St. Louis may feel no longer exists. I'm looking forward to bringing that unique experience back to my hometown."

Blaze Pizza uses fresh dough, made from scratch daily, in all of its pizzas, according to the release. There are no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives in any of the pizza toppings.

The company also uses live flame and extraordinarily hot ovens to cook the thin-crust pizzas in about 3 minutes.

For the St. Louis store, Blaze Pizza has developed a signature pizza called "Red Bird," which has Provel cheese. If customers don't like Provel, other cheeses are on the menu too.

Regular operating hours for the store will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

