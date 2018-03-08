Man sentenced in 2015 shooting death of Shiloh man

One of three men who have pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Easley in 2015 has been sentenced.
Michael Jackson III was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison on a class X felony charge of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence.
Prosecutors say that Jackson shot Easley, 26, in the head and shoulder during an attempted robbery June 27, 2015 while with Rasheen Brazier and Javier Anthony.
Jackson had also been charged with one count of first degree murder but that charge was dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.
Brazier pleaded guilty in September to attempted armed robbery and a charge of first degree murder was dismissed. He has been scheduled for sentencing March 20.
Anthony entered a cooperative agreement with prosecutors, in that he pleaded guilty to first degree murder in exchange for not having a firearms enhancement. As originally charged, Anthony could serve 35 to 75 years; under the cooperative agreement, the prosecutors and defense will request 22 years. Anthony is also scheduled for sentencing March 20.
Easely was 26 when he was killed, and described by friends as a "hard-working" man who had a girlfriend and son.
