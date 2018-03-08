O'Fallon man sentenced in death of infant son

An O'Fallon man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received a prison sentence in the 2016 death of his 54-day-old son.
Joel Bundt, 25, was sentenced Thursday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, which was downgraded from the original first-degree murder charge. Bundt was sentenced to 14 years in prison, and will have to pay a $200 domestic violence fine.
Baby Quinten David died July 19, 2016, after spending four weeks at St. Louis Children's Hospital receiving treatment for multiple brain bleeds. Charges said Bundt was responsible for inflicting a traumatic brain injury to the baby, knowing it created the "strong probability of death."
Staff at Children's Hospital contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Families Services after Quinten came to the hospital. DCFS then contacted O'Fallon Police, who began to investigate.
The baby's mother, Carol "Duenan" David, told the BND at the time of Quinten's death that she doubted Bundt would have hurt the baby.
Quinten was born May 25 at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, Missouri. He was born six weeks early during an emergency Cesarean section, and was breech.
