Saint Louis Zoo Association buys union property for $7.1 million

The Saint Louis Zoo Association and the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 have entered into a purchase sale agreement for the union’s 425-acre complex in north St. Louis County for $7.1 million, using privately donated money.
The zoo plans to use the property as part of its long-range mission plan to conserve animals.
Jeffrey Bonner, president and chief executive officer of the zoo, said in a press release: “We have long desired an expanded land area to provide the best possible care for animals... There are very few parcels of land in the metropolitan area that could meet this need and we are grateful to have entered into this agreement with Local 562. The property offers great terrain, perimeter fencing, utilities, lakes, good buffers surrounding and existing buildings.”
While specific details of how the zoo will use the property are not yet known, there will likely be a public component to it. Similar to other zoos with off-site conservation facilities, the public element offered often includes a wildlife and safari experience.
John O’Mara, Local 562 business manager and secretary-treasurer said, in a press release: “Since the late 1960s, this site has been the home of hardworking skilled craftsmen in the plumbing and pipefitting industry. Local 562 is honored to sell this property to an organization that brings added value to the community.”
