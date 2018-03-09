President Trump to speak on tax cuts at Boeing's St. Louis plant

President Donald Trump will be in St. Louis on Wednesday to tout tax cuts and economic growth at the Boeing plant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
This is the third time Trump has visited Missouri as president. He is expected to appear with Josh Hawley, the Republican state attorney general, and other Republican politicians and business leaders at the plant, the Post-Dispatch reported. The White House described Trump's appearance as a "roundtable discussion" to highlight the benefits from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.
The event is by invitation only but is open to the press. However, Trump's arrival at the airport Wednesday will be open to the public, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Trump had already been scheduled to come to Missouri on Wednesday for a fundraiser for Hawley, who is running to face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the Nov. 6 general election. Missouri's primary elections are Aug. 7.
Never miss a local story.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments