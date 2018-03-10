Burned body of woman found; Major Case Squad activated

The burned body of a woman was found Friday in Imperial, Mo., along a gravel roadway.
Investigators were working to identity the woman. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated.
The body was found about 4 p.m. near Sulphur Springs Road, at a spot where people sometimes dump trash, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The woman had is believed to have been white, with a gold-capped front tooth. Police also said she could have been wearing green sweat pants, a green bath robe and a long-sleeved shirt, KSDK reported.
The body was found by workers who were cleaning up trash. Police believe the woman was killed elsewhere, and that her body was put at the site within the last four days. They believe her body was burned at the site.
Police asked that anyone with information Anyone with any information contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 797-6234 or email hbaker@jeffcomo.org.
