Metro-East News

Storm system could bring snow, wintry mix to metro-east

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

March 11, 2018 07:57 AM

Winter weather including possible snowfall was predicted Sunday morning through evening in the metro-east.

According to St. Louis’ U.S. National Weather Service base, a storm system was expected to bring a wintry mixture to the metro-east beginning Sunday morning and into the evening. Possible heavy snow was predicted with accumulations from 1 to 3 inches.

The wintry mix was expected to begin around 10:30 a.m., according to Weather Underground.

The main areas at risk for snow accumulations extended from Edina, MO to St. Louis and the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service base in St. Louis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The temperature at 8 a.m. was about 39 degrees with a high of 41 degrees predicted for the day.

A storm system will bring the threat for snow today into this evening. The main areas at risk for snow accumulations of...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Sunday, March 11, 2018

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville home construction to begin in April

View More Video