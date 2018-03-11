Storm system could bring snow, wintry mix to metro-east

Winter weather including possible snowfall was predicted Sunday morning through evening in the metro-east.
According to St. Louis’ U.S. National Weather Service base, a storm system was expected to bring a wintry mixture to the metro-east beginning Sunday morning and into the evening. Possible heavy snow was predicted with accumulations from 1 to 3 inches.
The wintry mix was expected to begin around 10:30 a.m., according to Weather Underground.
The main areas at risk for snow accumulations extended from Edina, MO to St. Louis and the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service base in St. Louis.
The temperature at 8 a.m. was about 39 degrees with a high of 41 degrees predicted for the day.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
