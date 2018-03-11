3 cars crash in East St. Louis as snowy weather kicks off

Three cars were involved in a crash in East St. Louis on Sunday afternoon, just as the weather got snowy and the roads started to get slick.
In the crash, a gray car didn't stop in time and hit the car in front of it, which then hit a Chevy TrailBlazer that was waiting at the light on 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The gray car had heavy front-end damage.
"We just thank God we made it out safely," said Shemeka Williams, the driver of the TrailBlazer at the time of the crash. Two kids were in the car at the time of the crash, as was another woman, but no one was injured. The driver of the middle car also was not injured.
The driver of the gray car was in an ambulance, but his injuries were unknown.
An lllinois State Police officer at the crash declined to comment.
