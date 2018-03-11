More Videos

Three cars collide in East St. Louis 32

Three cars collide in East St. Louis

Pause
Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge 207

Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge

Sales tax increase could help students have normal lunch time 190

Sales tax increase could help students have normal lunch time

Belleville home construction to begin in April 55

Belleville home construction to begin in April

Homeowner upset with demolition of her home 107

Homeowner upset with demolition of her home

Crew demolishes Belleville home woman fought to save 50

Crew demolishes Belleville home woman fought to save

Learn the latest on Highland’s all-abilities playground project 104

Learn the latest on Highland’s all-abilities playground project

Closing Freeburg grocery store could be replaced 53

Closing Freeburg grocery store could be replaced

15-year-old charged in O'Fallon school threat 197

15-year-old charged in O'Fallon school threat

New commander at Scott AFB describes hurricane relief efforts 189

New commander at Scott AFB describes hurricane relief efforts

A three-car accident occurred in snowy weather at 7900 St. Clair Avenue in East St. Louis. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com
A three-car accident occurred in snowy weather at 7900 St. Clair Avenue in East St. Louis. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

3 cars crash in East St. Louis as snowy weather kicks off

By Kara Berg And Kaley Johnson

kberg@bnd.com

kjohnson@bnd.com

March 11, 2018 05:11 PM

East St. Louis

Three cars were involved in a crash in East St. Louis on Sunday afternoon, just as the weather got snowy and the roads started to get slick.

In the crash, a gray car didn't stop in time and hit the car in front of it, which then hit a Chevy TrailBlazer that was waiting at the light on 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The gray car had heavy front-end damage.

"We just thank God we made it out safely," said Shemeka Williams, the driver of the TrailBlazer at the time of the crash. Two kids were in the car at the time of the crash, as was another woman, but no one was injured. The driver of the middle car also was not injured.

The driver of the gray car was in an ambulance, but his injuries were unknown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An lllinois State Police officer at the crash declined to comment.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Three cars collide in East St. Louis 32

Three cars collide in East St. Louis

Pause
Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge 207

Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge

Sales tax increase could help students have normal lunch time 190

Sales tax increase could help students have normal lunch time

Belleville home construction to begin in April 55

Belleville home construction to begin in April

Homeowner upset with demolition of her home 107

Homeowner upset with demolition of her home

Crew demolishes Belleville home woman fought to save 50

Crew demolishes Belleville home woman fought to save

Learn the latest on Highland’s all-abilities playground project 104

Learn the latest on Highland’s all-abilities playground project

Closing Freeburg grocery store could be replaced 53

Closing Freeburg grocery store could be replaced

15-year-old charged in O'Fallon school threat 197

15-year-old charged in O'Fallon school threat

New commander at Scott AFB describes hurricane relief efforts 189

New commander at Scott AFB describes hurricane relief efforts

Three cars collide in East St. Louis

View More Video