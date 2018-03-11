Belleville man was on probation for theft when he was charged with two armed robberies

A Belleville man was two months into his two-year probation for theft when he was arrested and charged with two armed robberies in Columbia and Pontoon Beach.
Waren D. Collins Jr., 20, was sentenced to six years in prison for the Columbia armed robbery Wednesday, and still faces the Madison County charge. The probation was from two separate theft and retail theft convictions from 2017 in St. Clair County.
Collins held a person at gunpoint in July on Litteken Lane in Columbia during a cellphone sale that was set up on the mobile classifieds app, LetGo. When officers found Collins in a car in Columbia, they attempted to stop him, but he and a juvenile that was with him fled across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, and police stopped pursuing them.
Police recovered a gun, and believed it had been thrown out of the car window.
Charges of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without an ID card and theft were all dismissed, and Collins was only sentenced for aggravated robbery with a firearm. He'll receive credit for the 236 days he already has served.
Collins' two armed robbery charges from Pontoon Beach were still pending in Madison County as of mid-March. If convicted, his sentence would run at the same time as his Monroe County sentence. He was also facing an unrelated charge of mob action in Madison County from Christmas Eve 2017.
