Bryce Sheffer, 19, died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Thursday, March 8 near his home in Morganfield, Kentucky. Provided by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Metro-East News

SIUE student on wrestling team dies in ATV accident

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

March 12, 2018 08:38 AM

A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student died on Thursday in an ATV accident near his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, according to the school.

Bryce Sheffer, 19, was a freshman College of Arts and Sciences student and a member of the Cougars wrestling team, SIUE said in a news release.

Sheffer had a 10-6 wrestling record through the 2017-2018 season and won six of his last seven matches in open events.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have Bryce as part of our program,” Jeremy Spates, SIUE wrestling head coach, said in the news release. “We are deeply saddened by his loss and would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends. He always will be a part of our team.”

Sheffer enrolled at SIUE after graduating from Union County High School in Kentucky.

Counseling services are available to SIUE students by calling 618-650-2842 or visiting the Counseling Health Services Office in the Student Success Center lower level adjacent to the Morris University Center.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

