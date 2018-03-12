Metro-East News

Metro-east recreational outdoor shop announces closure

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

March 12, 2018 08:57 AM

Alpine Shop, a recreational outdoor store, announced Sunday it will close its O'Fallon location by April.

The St. Louis-based outdoor-recreation company, which opened its O'Fallon location in 2012 at 1855 West US Highway 50, will liquidate its entire inventory beginning Wednesday, according to a company press release.

All Alpine Shop locations will be closed Monday and Tuesday to prepare for what the company says is its "single largest promotion in the company’s history."

This will be the first time in company history that Alpine Shop will close a store with no immediate plans to relocate in the same area, according to the press release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Despite our best efforts, the store has just never taken root there like we had hoped," owner Russell “Holly” Hollenbeck said in the release. "With our lease expiring next month, we made the difficult decision not to renew.”

All Alpine Shop locations will be closed Monday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 13 to prepare for a stock consolidation...

Posted by Alpine Shop on Sunday, March 11, 2018

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Three cars collide in East St. Louis

View More Video