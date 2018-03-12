Metro-east recreational outdoor shop announces closure

Alpine Shop, a recreational outdoor store, announced Sunday it will close its O'Fallon location by April.
The St. Louis-based outdoor-recreation company, which opened its O'Fallon location in 2012 at 1855 West US Highway 50, will liquidate its entire inventory beginning Wednesday, according to a company press release.
All Alpine Shop locations will be closed Monday and Tuesday to prepare for what the company says is its "single largest promotion in the company’s history."
This will be the first time in company history that Alpine Shop will close a store with no immediate plans to relocate in the same area, according to the press release.
“Despite our best efforts, the store has just never taken root there like we had hoped," owner Russell “Holly” Hollenbeck said in the release. "With our lease expiring next month, we made the difficult decision not to renew.”
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
