Metro-East News

Get help paying your energy bill at this East St. Louis event

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

March 12, 2018 09:52 AM

Residents who need assistance paying their energy bill can find help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis.

Ameren Illinois and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department are hosting the event, which will provide one-time grants of up to $150 for eligible customers. The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees must bring a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, photo ID and proof of the past 30 days of income.

