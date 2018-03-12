Cahokia Police investigating man's death

A 27-year-old Cahokia man died early Monday morning after police found him lying on the ground in front of an apartment building on Falling Springs Road.
It is unclear, as it was indicated at the scene by a witness, whether the man lost control of his ATV and slammed into the building.
Cahokia Assistant Police Chief Dennis Plew said that part is investigation. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as Monterious Thomas of Circle Creek in Cahokia. Dye said Thomas "was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at 12:26 a.m."
Plew said a call came in at 11:58 p.m. Sunday reporting that a man was on the ground bleeding from his head. A second caller reported hearing a loud crash at the apartment complex.
Once at the scene, police found the critically injured man and called for an ambulance. Thomas later died at a local hospital.
Somebody at the scene said "he was riding a four wheel ATV," Plew said, but police did not find an ATV at the scene.
Later, a Cahokia patrolman found an ATV about a block away at an abandoned house.
