SIUE offers free health screenings in Fairmont City, Cobden

SIUE will host a free community health clinic in Fairmont City and Cobden in coming weeks.
Students from nursing, pharmacy, dental medicine and education, health and human behavior will be working at a free community health clinic 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at the Fairmont City Library Center on Collinsville Road, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at the Technology Learning Center at 111 S. Appleknocker Drive in Cobden, Illinois.
The students will offer screenings and counseling on diabetes, hearing, cholesterol, oral health, weight and body mass, blood pressure, nutrition, public health and other services. Diabetic A1C screening and foot inspection will be offered.
The project is funded through a $10,300 grant from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Excellence in Education program.
Never miss a local story.
“This is the first time that the range of different professions are involved in providing services to an underserved Hispanic community, while also learning to collaborate as a team,” said Dr. Terri Poirier, a professor of pharmacy practice and senior scholar in the SIUE School of Pharmacy.“We are excited to bring different professional students together to learn about meeting community health needs. The evaluation will provide data that will not only demonstrate the value on student learning, but also the impact of the program on the community served.”
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments