BND file
BND file

Metro-East News

Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Collinsville store

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 12, 2018 04:51 PM

Schnucks has issued a voluntary recall of ground beef purchased at three St. Louis area stores.

Any customers who purchased the recalled ground beer products can return them to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Only one store is on the Illinois side, at the Collinsville location at 501 Belt Line Road. A meat packaging clip was discovered in fresh ground beef, so any purchases made between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday are under the recall.

At Schnucks Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, all varieties of fresh ground beef bought between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday are under the recall due to a tray packaging pad being mixed into the grind.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schnucks Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town and Country, ground beef purchased between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday is also facing a recall due to a meat packaging clip being discovered.

Customers with questions can contact Schnucks Consumer Affairs at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage

View More Video