Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Collinsville store

Schnucks has issued a voluntary recall of ground beef purchased at three St. Louis area stores.
Any customers who purchased the recalled ground beer products can return them to the store for a full refund or exchange.
Only one store is on the Illinois side, at the Collinsville location at 501 Belt Line Road. A meat packaging clip was discovered in fresh ground beef, so any purchases made between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday are under the recall.
At Schnucks Lindenwood, 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, all varieties of fresh ground beef bought between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday are under the recall due to a tray packaging pad being mixed into the grind.
Schnucks Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road in Town and Country, ground beef purchased between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday is also facing a recall due to a meat packaging clip being discovered.
Customers with questions can contact Schnucks Consumer Affairs at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
