Godfrey woman had drugs in system in fatal I-255 crash, charges say

A Godfrey woman was charged with a wrong-way crash on I-255 that killed a 30-year-old Roxana man.
Amanda Runtz, 22, allegedly was under the influence of benzodiazepines while she was driving just after 10 p.m. Jan. 17 on I-255 near Godfrey, according to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Runtz was driving south in the northbound lane when she allegedly struck a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Marlon Burford, and a Jeep Wrangler driven by Timothy Varble, according to the news release. Witnesses told police that Runtz made a U-turn to head the wrong way on I-255, according to the news release.
Burford was pronounced dead at the scene, and Varble was taken to the hospital. Runtz was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries. Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said Burford had not been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
After prosecutors received Runtz's toxicology report Monday, they issued charges of aggravated DUI causing death, aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.
Runtz was held at the Madison County Jail on $250,000 bail.
