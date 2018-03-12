Belleville City Council will again consider increasing fees opposed by bar owners

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 234 Daniel Biss running for Governor Pause 86 Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda 70 JB Pritzker campaigns in Belleville 79 Ra Joy, Lt. Governor candidate, visits metro-east 67 District 201 students discouraged from participating in school walkout 107 Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her 68 Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage 32 Three cars collide in East St. Louis 207 Two O’Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Bracket Challenge 190 Sales tax increase could help students have normal lunch time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Scott Schmelzel, owner of Big Daddy's 618 in Belleville, asked aldermen not to raise video gaming fees and suggested they reach a compromise. "The only reason we're still open is gaming revenues," he said. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Scott Schmelzel, owner of Big Daddy's 618 in Belleville, asked aldermen not to raise video gaming fees and suggested they reach a compromise. "The only reason we're still open is gaming revenues," he said. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com