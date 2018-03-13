Rider who says he was attacked on train says MetroLink isn't safe

MetroLink is not safe, one rider says after being attacked on the train.
Mark Morris says he was hit by unknown assailants last week when he was riding eastbound to the Civic Center Station.
"First one is, you hit like a girl, whoever you are. ... you should not treat people that way. You should not do violent acts toward people," Morris told KMOV News 4.
There were no other details available about the attack.
"MetroLink tries to cover it up and say it is safe, but it’s not. I am a victim of it now," Morris said.
MetroLink told KMOV that they are investigating the incident.
