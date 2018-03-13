More Videos

St. Clair County IL County Board Chairman Mark Kern has called for more security on St. Louis, MO MetroLink trains that run through southern Illinois that includes stops at Scott Air Force Base AFB, IL, Belleville, IL, Swansea, IL, Fairview Heights, IL, Washington Park, IL, and East St. Louis, IL. drieck@bnd.com
Metro-East News

Rider who says he was attacked on train says MetroLink isn't safe

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 13, 2018 12:22 PM

St. Louis

MetroLink is not safe, one rider says after being attacked on the train.

Mark Morris says he was hit by unknown assailants last week when he was riding eastbound to the Civic Center Station.

"First one is, you hit like a girl, whoever you are. ... you should not treat people that way. You should not do violent acts toward people," Morris told KMOV News 4.

There were no other details available about the attack.

"MetroLink tries to cover it up and say it is safe, but it’s not. I am a victim of it now," Morris said.

MetroLink told KMOV that they are investigating the incident.

