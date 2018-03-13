Southern Illinois women convicted of defrauding Medicaid

Two women were ordered to pay nearly $75,000 in restitution for their roles in defrauding the Medicaid system in Illinois.
Jeanie Akamanti, 59, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to one count of vendor fraud in exchange for two theft charges being dismissed, according to Jackson County court records. She was sentenced to four years of probation and must pay nearly $72,000 in restitution.
Rene Cook, 69, of Murphysboro, pleaded guilty to one count of theft. She was sentenced to two years of probation, 30 hours of community service, and must pay $2,100 in restitution. Other theft charges were dismissed in her plea, according to Jackson County court records.
Police say Akamanti received reimbursement for home services she claimed to be receiving. The investigation revealed she did not receive those services.
The investigation also showed that Cook, a personal assistant, claimed to provide home services to Akamanti, but she did not.
Suspected Medicaid fraud can be reported at 888-557-9503.
