New restaurant opens at Saint Louis Galleria

A Brazilian-American steakhouse is now open at the Saint Louis Galleria. The Richmond Heights restaurant is Texas de Brazil's first Missouri location.
“We’re very happy to welcome guests to our new location in the bustling Saint Louis Galleria and the community of Richmond Heights,” Salim Asrawi, chief operating officer for the Brazilian-American steakhouse brand, said in a news release. “We look forward to treating visitors and locals alike to the authentic Brazilian churrasco and genuine service we are dedicated to providing every day."
At all Texas de Brazil restaurants, servers with various types of freshly grilled meat on skewers visit each table and carve off meat selections at the requests of the guests. Gauchos at the restaurants use the "time-honored methods of grilling meats over charcoal," according to the news release. Meat selections range from Brazilian picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, leg of lamb, filet mignon, chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, and Parmesan-crusted pork loin, to Brazilian sausages.
"A two-sided disc in red and green is available at each seat and allows each guest to pace the meat service, with green indicating to the gauchos that servings are welcome while red indicates a break is needed," the news release states.
The Brazilian steakhouse also has a 50-item salad area, that includes the following, according to the news release: artisan breads, imported cheeses, steamed asparagus, Brazilian hearts of palm, grilled Portobello mushrooms, Greek olives, shrimp salad, sautéed mushrooms, jasmine rice and soup.
An adult dinner costs $42.99 or just the salad bar is $24.99. Children ages 6 to 12 years old are 50 percent of the adult dinner price; children 3 to 5 years old are $5 and 2 years old and under dine free.
Texas de Brazil has 57 restaurant locations in 20 states and seven countries worldwide.
The Richmond Heights restaurant is open for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Texas de Brazil is located at 1137 Saint Louis Galleria.
For reservations, call 314-352-8800 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.
