Police investigate report of child burned by hot water at Belleville day care

Police were investigating a report that a toddler was burned by hot water at a child care facility.
Officers responded to Kolor Wheel Child Care in Belleville on North Belt West on a report of a 23-month-old girl burned by hot water, according to a news release.
The child appeared to have been immersed in a bathtub of hot water, according to the report. Detectives met with the child's mother, who had been called by an employee.
The girl was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital to be treated, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
