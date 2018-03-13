Metro-East News

Police investigate report of child burned by hot water at Belleville day care

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 13, 2018 05:23 PM

Belleville

Police were investigating a report that a toddler was burned by hot water at a child care facility.

Officers responded to Kolor Wheel Child Care in Belleville on North Belt West on a report of a 23-month-old girl burned by hot water, according to a news release.

The child appeared to have been immersed in a bathtub of hot water, according to the report. Detectives met with the child's mother, who had been called by an employee.

The girl was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital to be treated, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

