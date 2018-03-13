Patton won't appear on primary ballot after state Supreme Court declines to hear appeal

The Illinois State Supreme Court has decided not to hear Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton's appeal to be on the ballot in the 56th state Senate district.
According to the State Board of Elections, the court denied Patton's request for a petition for leave to appeal and his request for a stay of the appellate court order.
"Bottom line: Patton is 'off' (the ballot) again," said Ken Menzel, the State Board of Elections general counsel.
Patton was the only Republican to file in the 56th state Senate district. Rachelle Aud Crowe, Madison County assistant state's attorney, was the only Democrat to file to run for the seat.
State Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, is not running for re-election.
Patton had signed the election petitions for state Rep. Katie Stuart, an Edwardsville Democrat. It's against the law to sign the petitions of another party.
A Cook County judge ruled Patton's name should be removed from the ballot after Charles Yancey, of Bethalto, filed an objection.
Patton, in a statement, placed the blame for him being off the ballot on Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Democrat.
“The rigged political system in Illinois is alive and well, and this process has been a clear example of that. This is why it’s so hard to get good people to run for office," Patton said. "This case was filed in Cook County because that’s where Mike Madigan and his attorney have the most influence, and where voters in the 56th District have the least.
"The only people that stand to win in denying voters a choice are Mike Madigan (and) his hand-picked candidate, Rachelle Aud-Crowe. The people of Madison, St. Clair and Jersey County deserve better than to be controlled by Cook County.
"I am going to take time to evaluate all of my options, but I can assure you that I am more committed than ever to being on the ballot in November and putting an end to business as usual in Springfield,” Patton continued.
