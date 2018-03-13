Cookie dough shop looks to open new location in either Fairview Heights or O'Fallon

It looks like a scoop of sweet ice cream, but it tastes more like the tempting lick of a cookie dough-covered spoon.
From chocolate chip and peanut butter to sugar cookie and snicker doodle dough, scoops of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough draw a crowd in Chesterfield where Half Baked Cookie Dough Co. opened its first storefront location in 2017.
Almost a year later, the dessert company wants to expand and open a second location in the metro-east. Owner Jen Naslund said she still trying to decide between Fairview Heights and O’Fallon. The target opening date is summer 2018.
"When you get some of our cookie dough, I hope it brings you back to being 5 years old, sneaking a spoonful of dough from the bowl when you're (sic) mom wasn't looking," Naslund told Feast Magazine in 2017.
Never miss a local story.
Opening a new location in the metro-east isn’t the only major move the cookie dough company plans to make this year. It’s also locked down a deal with Busch Stadium for the upcoming baseball season.
Four Half Baked flavors will be sold at concession stands throughout the stadium. One of those flavors will be vegan and gluten-free, Naslund said.
Comments