Police say woman took pictures of girl in South County Mall bathroom

Police say a 29-year-old Barnhart, Missouri woman took photographs of a girl using the bathroom at the South County Mall on Monday and sent the photos to a man — and investigators say they believe she had previously photographed other children in public bathrooms.
Heather McDorman was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy and three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12 years old, according to a St. Louis County Police Department release.
Zachary Hamby, 28, of Florissant, Missouri, was also charged with invasion of privacy and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12 years old.
According to the probable cause statement, Hamby directed McDorman to take pictures of girls in bathroom stalls on Monday at the South County Mall. McDorman told police she had taken such photos throughout the region and shared those photos with Hamby. During the investigation, both suspects told police they had sexually abused a four-year-old boy.
McDorman and Hamby were in police custody Wednesday and each is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Investigators believe there are additional victims and ask anyone who thinks they may have information about the crimes to call the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Special Investigations at 314-615-5400.
