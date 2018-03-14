St. Clair County Health Department is seeking nominations for its Earth Day 2018 Recognition Awards.
Know an environmental hero? Here's how to nominate them for an Earth Day Award.

March 14, 2018 02:06 PM

The St. Clair County Health Department is looking for "environmental heroes" to honor at its annual Earth Day Awards Ceremony. These heroes may be teachers, students, schools, businesses or volunteer groups who work to reduce pollution and conserve natural resources.

Nomination forms are available by calling the Health Department Pollution Prevention Program at 618-233-7769 or going online to www.health.co.st-clair.il.us. Forms are due by April 2.

The 2018 Earth Day Awards Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, at the St. Clair County Health Department, 19 Public Square, Belleville. The public is invited.

