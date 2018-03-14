Animal rescue groups trying to save dog pack in East St. Louis

Two animal rescue groups are working to rescue a pack of dogs roaming around East St. Louis.
Stray Rescue St. Louis and Gateway Pet Guardians responded to reports from an East St. Louis resident that a pack of dogs included one pregnant dog and a badly injured dog in need of help.
The groups worked together to trap the pregnant dog, who is now at a local veterinarian and expected to deliver as many as eight puppies within the week. “It’s also important to get momma dogs off the streets especially as animal rescue groups brace for springtime, which also means puppy season,” the groups said in a release issued Wednesday.
The organizations are still trying to trap two more dogs, including one that was seen with a severe leg injury. They are using GoPro cameras to track the animals’ movements, according to the release.
