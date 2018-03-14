Prosecutors drop murder charge in teen's death after man takes plea deal

The last of four men charged in the home invasion and death of a 15-year-old Pinckneyville girl has taken a plea deal with prosecutors and now faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison.
Chad Bennett II was originally charged with murder, concealing a homicidal death and home invasion. He pleaded guilty to the home invasion charge and as part of his agreement, the two other charges were dropped, according to a news release.
The home invasion resulted in the death of 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens in July 2010.
A sentencing date has not yet been set, the Perry County state's attorney's office said.
Bennett is the last of five people involved in the case to be sent to prison. The other suspects include:
- Dakota Wall, 24, who is Stephens’ half-sister, was sentenced to 26 years in prison in 2014.
- Robbie Mueller, 21, was sentenced to 37 years in 2012.
- James Glazier, 23, and Carl Dane, 19, both received 60-year sentences.
- Dane was found dead in his Perry County Jail cell Aug. 5, 2011, the day he was scheduled to be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
