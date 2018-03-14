Amazon recalls portable power bank chargers after four fires

Amazon is recalling a house-brand power charger due to the risk of fire.
The online retailer is recalling 260,000 portable power bank battery chargers after 53 cases of overheating, including four fires that caused property damage. Purchasers are being contacted directly by the company.
The models being recalled include six versions of AmazonBasics portable lithium-ion battery chargers, according to Consumer Reports magazine. They range from 3,000-16,100 milliamp-hours, with or without micro USB cable, and were sold from December 2014 to July 2017 for $9 to $40.
The product IDs printed on the back of the power bank will read: B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC, or B00ZQ4JQAA.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with one of the chargers can contact Amazon at 855-215-5134 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or online at Amazon.com to register the product and receive a full refund.
Comments