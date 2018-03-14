Students walk out of class as part of national protest

Jahanna Gillespie, Anthony Walker Jr., and Rhyheem Samuels hold signs with #Never Again as they march with other students from Madison Junior/Senior High School. The students held an organized walkout march through the neighborhood by their school.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
High school and middle school students in Highland walked out of class Wednesday for 17 minutes to protest school violence. The protest happened at schools around the country in response to recent shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school were 17 students were killed. About two dozen people participated in Highland.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
A Highland police officer stands guard near the entrance of Highland High School on Wednesday morning as students return to class following a 17-minute walkout to protest school violence. The protest happened at schools around the country in response to recent shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school were 17 students were killed.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Three Highland Middle School students, escorted by their parents, walked across the street to participate in the walkout at Highland High School on Wednesday morning. Pictures from left: seventh-grader Joanna Fogg, seventh-grader Grace Powers, and sixth-grader Hillary McLaughlin. They made a sign that read "Protecting Kids is Not Political."
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Students and faculty at Madison Junior/Senior High School held an organized walkout march through the neighborhood by their school.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com