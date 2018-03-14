Troy will be under boil order next week

The City of Troy will be under a boil order starting 1 p.m. March 20, according to the police department.
The city will remain under the boil order until lab samples confirm the water quality has been fully restored after construction at the water treatment plant, a Facebook post from Troy Police stated. The earliest restoration date is March 21, but the city will notify customers when it is safe to drink the water again.
Construction at the plant will put pressure on a small portion of the transmission main for the installation of valves and flow meters, according to a notice from public works director Rob Hancock. Water to home and businesses will not be impacted.
Water should be boiled for at least five minutes before drinking while under the boil order.
Contact the city at 618-667-9924 ext. 2 with any questions.
