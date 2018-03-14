Woman charged with prostitution at Mt. Vernon massage parlor

A woman was charged in Mt. Vernon with prostitution after police conducted an undercover investigation of a local massage parlor.
Mt. Vernon police officers investigated Yin Yin Spa Massage parlor on Broadway Street in Mt. Vernon after they received tips from the public, according to a department Facebook post.
Quiju Zhang, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with prostitution, according to the release. Zhang posted bond and was released from jail.
Police executed a search warrant at the massage parlor and seized additional evidence, according to the post.
Prostitution is defined in Illinois as any sexual act that is exchanged for anything of value, including "sexual penetration or the touching of another's sex organs to cause sexual arousal." A prostitution charge would only apply to the seller who performs the sex acts in exchange for anything of value.
The Yin Yin parlor has multiple ads posted on Craigslist, BackPage and other classifieds sites that are often used to advertize prostitution.
One ad said the parlor offers a "beautiful and attractive girl everyday," and another had a link to "view this escorts profile" with a link to nude photos. Each ad contained the parlor's phone number.
Each post specifies "cash only" and indicates that customers must be at least 21 years old.
