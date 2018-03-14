Man airlifted to hospital after Godfrey motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a crash in Godfrey, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The Godfrey Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that the helicopter landed near Humbert Road and the Storeyland subdivision due to the crash, which occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Post-Dispatch reported. The motorcyclist may have changed lanes and lost control, Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. William Dimitroff told the Post-Dispatch.
Comments