Man airlifted to hospital after Godfrey motorcycle crash

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 14, 2018 09:41 PM

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a crash in Godfrey, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that the helicopter landed near Humbert Road and the Storeyland subdivision due to the crash, which occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Post-Dispatch reported. The motorcyclist may have changed lanes and lost control, Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. William Dimitroff told the Post-Dispatch.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

