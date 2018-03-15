Woman dealt heroin near Wood River school, police say

A 33-year-old Wood River woman was charged Thursday with dealing heroin near a high school.
Wood River Police say they bought heroin two separate times from Tasha M. Hagenbrok near the East Alton-Wood River High School as part of an undercover operation.
Police arrested Hagenbrok on two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1000 feet of a school.
Police say Hagenbrok sold the drugs from her home at 642 George Street.
Hagenbrok was being held at the Madison County jail on Thursday morning in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
