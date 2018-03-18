The Daley family legacy runs deep in Illinois, Chicago

The St. Patrick's Day parade down State Street on March 17, 1967. The front line includes, from left, Fire Commissioner and parade marshal Robert J. Quinn; Stephen J. Lamb, Chicago Journeyman Plumbers Union; actor Pat O'Brien; Mayor Daley; George Colley, Ireland's minister of commerce and industry; the Rev. Thomas Bryne; and John Egan, Sanitary District president. Jack Dykinga Chicago Sun-Times Library File Photo